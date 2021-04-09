Investors Buy High Volume of Affimed Call Options (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 18,893 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,341% compared to the average volume of 774 call options.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 79,594,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.