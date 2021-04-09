Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,542 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 771% compared to the average volume of 1,096 call options.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.84. 560,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,221,453 shares of company stock worth $195,495,582. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

