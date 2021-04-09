Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,978 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock worth $361,066. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

