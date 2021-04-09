iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 143.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $6,240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

