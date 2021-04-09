iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

