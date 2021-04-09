iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,949 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

