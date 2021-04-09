iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 594.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 87,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

