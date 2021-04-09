iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $91,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,330,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,836,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

