iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $410.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.34.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.