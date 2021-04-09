iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 82,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

