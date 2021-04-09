iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,821. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

