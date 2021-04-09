Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.82.

Shares of ISR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Isoray by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Isoray by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

