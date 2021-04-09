Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

