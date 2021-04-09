J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

OTCMKTS JDWPF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.