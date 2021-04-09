J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

JSAIY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 11,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

