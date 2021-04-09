Jack Bowles Sells 5,673 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($37.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,670.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,705.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market cap of £65.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

BATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

