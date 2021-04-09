Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of SLB opened at $27.06 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

