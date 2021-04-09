Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of eGain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in eGain by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.