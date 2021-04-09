Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Unity Biotechnology worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBX. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $322.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

