Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,898 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

