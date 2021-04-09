Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $10.29 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

