Jane Street Group LLC Sells 25,366 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS opened at $16.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.