JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €21.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.91 ($22.25).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC stock opened at €22.14 ($26.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.80. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.