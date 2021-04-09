Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. Jde Peets has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

Jde Peets Company Profile

