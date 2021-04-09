Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million.

VNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Veoneer stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

