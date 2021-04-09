Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.17 ($55.49). The company had a trading volume of 2,593,415 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.43.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

