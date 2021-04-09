Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.90 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €12.90 ($15.18) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.25 ($13.24).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €11.42 ($13.43) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.87.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

