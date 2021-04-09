Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 2,061 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $180,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,671,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alarm.com stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after buying an additional 274,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

