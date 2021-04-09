Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 27,016 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

