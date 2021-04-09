Jill Simeone Sells 4,811 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $215.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.25. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.64 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

