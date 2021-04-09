JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JOAN opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

