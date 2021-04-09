John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 283,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHS opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

