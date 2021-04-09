JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $216,646,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $58,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after buying an additional 583,137 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,185,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after buying an additional 526,694 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

