JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.80 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Bausch Health Companies worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 746,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BHC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.