JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.43 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $11,046,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,632,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.18 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

