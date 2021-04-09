JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.68. The stock had a trading volume of 192,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $475.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

