JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $103.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE GL opened at $97.98 on Monday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

