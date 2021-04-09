JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 93,094 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $233.95 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

