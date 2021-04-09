JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,770.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,855 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,625 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

