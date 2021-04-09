JulSwap Price Reaches $0.19 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $71.89 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,651,375 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

