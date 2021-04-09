Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Purchases 4,809 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 44,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.79. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

