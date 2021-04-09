Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 20.9% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $4.28 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00762111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.57 or 1.00777422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00754474 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

