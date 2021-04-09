Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KSU opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.46. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

