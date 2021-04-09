Katie Seitz Evans Sells 27,896 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 27,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,123,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 391,898 shares in the company, valued at $15,777,813.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,645.94.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $8,355,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

