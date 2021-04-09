Kevin R. Johnson Sells 170,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin R. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

