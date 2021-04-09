KeyCorp Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $15.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.98.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,278. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

