Kim Campbell Acquires 8,250 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $400.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Laidlaw reduced their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

