Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.69. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.130429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

