Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold for the first quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company faces operational headwinds at the Holt Mine Complex that is likely to exert pressure on margins in 2021. The company’s operations at the Taylor Mine and Holt Mine were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to continue suspension of operations in the mine is likely to impact its production levels in 2021. Rising cost of production is another matter of concern. The rise in operations cost partly reflects lower sales and higher operating cash costs. The coronavirus pandemic may also hurt gold demand in the short term. An expected slowdown in demand may also have an impact on the company’s production and sales. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after buying an additional 1,822,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after buying an additional 1,841,512 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 886,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.