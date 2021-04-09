Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,272. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

